Chris Evans is looking to put on his dancing shoes.

According to Deadline, the actor is rumoured to be playing iconic actor Gene Kelly in an untitled new fictional coming-of-age story.

Evans himself reportedly conceived the idea, in which 12-year-old boy who works on the MGM Lot in 1952 forms an imaginary friendship with Kelly as he works on his next film.

1952 saw the release of Kelly’s legendary “Singin’ in the Rain”.

No studio is attached to the film yet, but Evans is producing alongside Mark Kassen, with “Knives Out” director Rican Johnson also attached as a producer through his company T-Street Productions.

John Logan, the screenwriter behind “Gladiator” and “The Aviator”, will pen the screenplay.