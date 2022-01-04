Jason Derulo clearly does not being appreciate being mistaken for other artists.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the R&B singer is seen getting into a fistfight with two men at a hotel in Las Vegas.

READ MORE: Jason Derulo Has A Life-Size Cake Of Himself Made

According to eyewitnesses, Derulo was passing one of the men on an escalator when the man yelled out, “Hey Usher, f**k you, b***h!”

The video captures part of the fight, in with Derulo can be seen lunging at the men. Eyewitnesses also said that Derulo slapped the second man.

READ MORE: Jason Derulo Announces Split From Jena Frumes

Las Vegas PIO told ET Canada, “On January 4, 2022 at approximately 2:22 a.m., LVMPD Officers responded to an altercation at a night club located in the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. The altercation started when the suspect, identified as Jason Derulo, committed a battery against two individuals. The victims did not want to press charges against Derulo, who was trespassed from the property.

“No report was taken due to the victims not wanting to prosecute and Derulo was not cited or arrested.”

ET Canada has reached out to Derulo’s rep for comment.