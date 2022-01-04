New Year’s Eve is for having a good time.

Calling in to SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on Tuesday, Andy Cohen defending getting drunk during CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast with Anderson Cooper.

“I will not be shamed for having fun on New Year’s Eve,” he told Stern. “That’s why I’m there. That’s why they bring me there.”

Cohen continued, “Booze started kicking in around 11:30, so everyone’s focusing on kind of the last 45 minutes or hour that we were on the air. I kicked in high gear with 45 minutes left. So we had done 15 interviews before that point you know. I won’t be shamed for it. I had a blast. Anderson had a blast. We left and we were like, ‘That was fun. What a fun New Year’s Eve.”

Finally, he added, “Now I make no apologies for my drinking on New Year’s Eve.”

Cohen also shared a clip of the Stern interview with on his Instagram Story.

While Cohen won’t apologize for drinking during the broadcast, he did express regret for referring to the nearby crowd at Ryan Seacrest’s New Year’s Eve celebration as a “group of losers”.

“I really like Ryan Seacrest and he’s a great guy and I really regret saying that and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it,” he said on Monday.