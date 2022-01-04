Adam Lambert has seen some big, positive changes in the LGBTQ community over the years.

The singer is on the new cover of Attitude magazine, and in the issue he talks about how he’s seen the landscape change for gender fluidity.

“You look at the scene now and it’s so much more accepted and visible,” Lambert says. “I remember before being on the music scene, in LA gay clubs, the only people who wore makeup were drag queens. Drag was very small – it wasn’t an industry. I always enjoyed putting makeup on because I liked the way I looked in it, the expressiveness, alternativeness of it.”

He adds, “If I was growing up right now, a teenager or in my early twenties in 2021, would my relationship with my sexuality or gender be exactly what it is now? I don’t know. It might be different…as we get older, identity becomes less of a priority and mystery. That’s one reason the new generation is so excited about pronouns and names for their gender. They’re in the process of becoming who they want to be. That’s what you do in your teens and twenties.”

Talking about turning 40 soon, Lambert says, “I don’t have anything planned for my 40th yet. I’ll do something with friends. I do have Peter Pan complex, for sure, so 40 is slightly terrifying. That being said, I’m on a personal transition right now into the next chapter. It’s exciting.”

Lambert also confirmed over the summer that he is working on a brand new stage musical.

“It’s about a real-life person who’s a bit obscure,” he tells Attitude. “Writing music for someone else’s story has been really interesting. It takes place in the 70s. I love that era. I’ll be putting out an album, linked to the musical. A concept album, where I’m performing it.”