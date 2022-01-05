Young Canadian hockey fan Callan Perks brings Ellen DeGeneres to tears with a heartfelt speech on her show Wednesday.

The talk-show host chats to the seven-year-old from Lakefield, Ontario, who recently went viral with a video of him giving a pregame speech to the Peterborough Petes of the Ontario Hockey League.

Perks, who goes by the name “Coach Cal” and is known for his phrase “Get The W”, speaks about his love for motivating others. He also delivers a special speech to DeGeneres.

The youngster tells the host how she’s a “legend” and has been doing an incredible job for the past 19 seasons of her show.

His adorable speech includes, “When it’s time to say goodbye and turn out the lights, just remember that you Ellen will always ‘Get The W’ because you have given whatever it takes to be you.”

A teary-eyed DeGeneres tells Perks, “I have to give you a hug! I have to say, I know a lot of fancy people and what you just said to me means more to me than what I can possibly convey to you. You are just a special little being with such a big heart and I thank you for that. That was the sweetest thing.”

The pep talk comes after Perks says of his love for delivering such speeches, “I always want to think positive, even if you’re having a bad day just go out there and ‘Get The W’ no matter what time.

“You just have to stay positive and know that your speech will be the best,” he says of what makes for a good motivational speech: “Just do all that good stuff and it will happen.”

DeGeneres then surprises the youngster with some “Coach Cal” necessities. See his sweet reaction in the clip above.