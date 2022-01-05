Everyone’s favourite couch potatoes are back and looking a little worse for wear.

With a new “Beavis and Butt-Head” movie on the way later this year, creator Mike Judge teased the film Tuesday, sharing sketches of the updated, now-middle-aged cartoon characters.

Judge promised a “brand new movie and more,” but joked that the characters “need some time to get back in shape.”

Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+. No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape. pic.twitter.com/tN5rePP9Kn — Mike Judge (@MikeJudge) January 5, 2022

In July 2020, it was announced that a new “Beavis and Butt-Head” would return for a rebooted series with two new seasons, and in February 2021 plans were unveiled for a new film on Paramount+ to get the reboot kicked off.

The movie will be the second in the series, after 1996’s “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America”.

“Beavis and Butt-Head” originally ran as a series on MTV from 1993 to 1997, and was later revived for a single season in 2011.