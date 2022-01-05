Jessica Chastain’s grandmother Marilyn is the life of the party.

On Wednesday’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, the star of “The 355” sits down with the host and shares some hilarious stories about her grandma.

READ MORE: Jessica Chastain & Oscar Isaac Put Friendship On The Line For ‘Scenes From A Marriage’

Chastain says, “I’ve been trying to get her dates for a long time.”

Apparently the actress even got her grandmother all set up to find dates on a dating site, though it hasn’t panned out.

She also recalls, “I worked with Al Pacino. She was very excited about that. I took a picture of the two of them together and it was on her bedside table.”

Then there’s the time Marilyn sat on Bradley Cooper’s lap.

“A few years ago I had a party at my house and Bradley Cooper was there,” Chastain says. “And my grandmother is now at the age where she just really doesn’t care, you know? She’s just like, ‘I’m gonna just do whatever I want.'”

READ MORE: Anne Hathaway Reunites With Jessica Chastain At ‘Tammy Faye’ Screening

She says that “in the middle of the party” her grandmother “just walked over to Bradley and just, like, sat on his lap. And he was horrified actually! He had never met her. He didn’t know who she was.”

Chastain had actually tried to stop her grandmother but when it was too late she resorted to explaining to Cooper, “It’s my grandma!”

Settling down, Cooper responded, “Okay! Okay! Hi, Grandma!”