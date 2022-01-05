Lily Collins wasn’t your average child.

The actress, who has been busy promoting season 2 of “Emily in Paris”, chatted to James Corden on Tuesday’s “Late Late Show” and was asked about a photo showing her handing Princess Diana a bouquet of flowers as a toddler.

Collins explained how she was with her dad, musician Phil Collins, and her mom Jill Tavelman at the time and she’d been told what apparently happened.

She shared, “I’m giving Diana flowers, but the second she went to take them I then tried to pull them back,” joking it immediately sucked all the air out of the room.

Collins added that she was wearing a cute dress so nobody could punish her.

.@lilycollins had a totally normal childhood full of stuff like, you know, tormenting the Royal Family! pic.twitter.com/T2XvoqrqBW — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 5, 2022

And that wasn’t her only royal encounter as a kid.

Collins went on, “I was also told that when I was younger, I was playing with some toys with Prince Charles and I proceeded to kind of throw something at him like throw a toy telephone at his head,” saying she was around two years old at the time.

Corden then laughed that he didn’t know Charles was that into Phil Collins’ band Genesis.

“Were you just hanging out with the Royal Family all the time?” the host questioned. Collins said her father did a lot for the Prince’s Trust and she would just go along for the ride and had a tendency to do “naughty things as a two-year-old.”

Collins then revealed how Parisians reacted to seeing her in the city of love while filming her show: