Jennifer Lawrence’s talk show appearances are definitely entertaining.

The actress appeared on Global’s “The Late Show” in December but the show has just posted an extra “Colbert Questionert” clip Tuesday.

The aim of the skit was for the host to really get to know his guests.

As per usual, Lawrence didn’t hold back with her answers, revealing how her favourite sandwich was a Cubano before things got a little more hectic.

The star struggled to figure out what to say, as she went through a mongoose and a honey badger for her “scariest animal” before settling on a shark.

She then explained how she’d been diving in a shark cage once but tried to escape because there were jellyfish in there with her.

Colbert questioned whether her scariest animal was actually a jellyfish then, and not so much the shark.

When asked whether she preferred apples or oranges, she said “oranges” before saying “apples” and she quickly changed her answer from “poop” to “mildew” when Colbert asked what her least favourite smell was.

She also, after much deliberation, picked Miranda Lambert’s “Holding On to You” for the song she’d want to listen to for the rest of her life.

Lawrence concluded by describing the rest of her life in five words: “Hopefully not too short,” laughing about how “poetic” it was that she picked four words.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.