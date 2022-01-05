Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

This “Jeopardy!” contestant needs a lesson in Canadian music.

On Monday’s episode of the game show, the contestants tackled a music-themed “Billboard Top 200 Albums in 2021” category, and the final answer led to a big flub.

READ MORE: ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Amy Schneider Hits Back At Transphobic Twitter Trolls

Reigning champion Amy Schneider cleared out most of the category, naming artists like Drake and Olivia Rodrigo.

But when it came time for the final clue, Kate Woomer-Deters got to the buzzer first.

“The Best of this Canadian band, Volume 1, included ‘Rockstar’, ‘How You Remind Me’, and 17 other songs,” host Ken Jennings read out.

“Who is Arcade Fire?” Kate said.

READ MORE: ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Amy Schneider Says She Was Robbed Of Her ID, Credit Cards And Phone

Unfortunately that was the wrong Canadian band, but fellow contestant Harsh Daga buzzed in with the correct response: “Who is Nickelback?”

“Nickelback — never the incorrect response,” Jennings said.

In the end, though, both contestants were beaten by Schneider, who racked up her 24th consecutive win.