New adventures await in Fraggle Rock.

On Wednesday, Apple TV+ debuted the full trailer for the newly rebooted “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock”, from the Jim Henson Company.

The new series, which, like the ’80s original, was produced in Canada, brings back Fraggle faves like Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, Uncle Travelling Matt, along with all new Fraggles and Doozers voiced by Patti LaBelle, Cynthia Erivo, Daveed Diggs, Ed Helms, and Kenan Thompson.

The series will also feature an appearance by Foo Fighters.

In the trailer, the Fraggles dig down to Fraggle Rock where they sing the catchy tune “Party Down in Fraggle Rock”.

The new series follows the Apple Original shorts “Fraggle Rock: Rock On!”, which debuted in 2020.

All 13 episodes of “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” will premiere Friday, Jan. 21.