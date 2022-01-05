James Corden was taken aback by Matthew Lewis’s appearance since his days of playing Neville Longbottom in the “Harry Potter” films.

Fans of the franchise have been aware of the actor’s serious glow-up from his pubescent years, however “The Late Late Show” host had no idea until it was addressed during his Tuesday night show.

READ MORE: ‘Harry Potter’ Star Matthew Lewis Starts Instagram Frenzy After Sharing Photo Wearing Skin-Tight Outfit

The conversation was sparked when several of Corden’s crew members mentioned that they watched HBO Max’s “Return to Hogwarts” special reunion.

“You know that dude who played Neville Longbottom in the movies?” head writer Ian Karmel asked Corden. “He’s like super handsome now.”

The TV host admitted that he hadn’t watched the special yet but he does recall what the character looked like in the early films. To highlight the shocking transformation, the show pulled up a photo of Lewis’s present-day appearance and Corden was wowed.

READ MORE: Matthew Lewis Explains Why He Finds It ‘Painful’ To Watch Himself As Neville Longbottom In ‘Harry Potter’ Movies