If you’re looking for some peace of mind, “Don’t Look Up” has a surprising suggestion.

One memorable scene in the allegorical apocalyptic satire features a government PSA for a comet stress-prevention hotline.

“Right now, millions of you are having theses same doubts and questions about the approaching comet. That is why BASH Cellular, in conjunction with the United States government, is creating a new hotline, free of charge, to answer all of your questions,” Leonardo DiCaprio’s character says in the PSA. “And who knows: Maybe, just maybe, one of our scientists… can be that friend we all need to lean on during uncertain times.”

Of course, some fans saw that number and simply had to dial it, but rather than leading to a stress hotline, the number took viewers to a sex phone line.

Kudos to you 'Don't Look Up' to having the BASH hotline for their asteroid stress prevention hotline being linked to a Hot Singles in Your Area phone number 🤣#DontLookUp #Memes #furry #furrymemes pic.twitter.com/ykwFbkNhHA — Bo Gatz 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@bo_gatz) December 29, 2021

Fans who do call the line will be greeted with a woman’s voice saying, “Welcome to America’s hottest hotline. Guys, hot ladies are waiting to talk to you. Press 1 now. Ladies, to talk to interesting and exciting guys free, press 2 to connect free now.”