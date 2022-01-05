“Please welcome Pamela Anderson” because the official trailer for Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy” has arrived.
Lily James and Sebastian Stan star in the video teaser for the upcoming limited series, based on Pamela Anderson (James) and Tommy Lee’s (Stan) relationship.
The video sees the beginning of the “world wide web” era after Seth Rogen’s character, a disgruntled contractor, comes into possession of Anderson and Lee’s sex tape when he steals it from their home.
The series follows along as the VHS “piece of material” turns into a “full-blown global sensation when it hit the Web in 1997.”
“Set in the Wild West early days of the internet, ‘Pam & Tommy’ is based on the incredible true story” that “explores the intersection of privacy, technology and celebrity, tracing the origins of our current Reality TV Era to a stolen tape seen by millions but meant to have an audience of just two.”
The eight-part limited series premieres Feb. 2 on Hulu.