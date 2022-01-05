Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“Please welcome Pamela Anderson” because the official trailer for Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy” has arrived.

Lily James and Sebastian Stan star in the video teaser for the upcoming limited series, based on Pamela Anderson (James) and Tommy Lee’s (Stan) relationship.

Lily James and Sebastian Stan in “Pam & Tommy” – Photo by: Erin Simkin/Hulu

Lily James and Sebastian Stan in “Pam & Tommy” – Photo by: Erica Parise/Hulu

READ MORE: Lily James’ Pamela Anderson Transformation Took ‘3 To 5 Hours’ Every Morning On ‘Pam & Tommy’ Set

The video sees the beginning of the “world wide web” era after Seth Rogen’s character, a disgruntled contractor, comes into possession of Anderson and Lee’s sex tape when he steals it from their home.

Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman in “Pam & Tommy” – Photo by: Kelsey McNeal/Hulu

Lily James in “Pam & Tommy” – Photo by: Erin Simkin/Hulu

The series follows along as the VHS “piece of material” turns into a “full-blown global sensation when it hit the Web in 1997.”

READ MORE: ‘Pam & Tommy’ Trailer Sees Lily James And Sebastian Stan Like Never Before

“Set in the Wild West early days of the internet, ‘Pam & Tommy’ is based on the incredible true story” that “explores the intersection of privacy, technology and celebrity, tracing the origins of our current Reality TV Era to a stolen tape seen by millions but meant to have an audience of just two.”

The eight-part limited series premieres Feb. 2 on Hulu.