Andy Cohen is best friends with Anderson Cooper and insists that’s all they’ll ever be.

The host chatted to Howard Stern for his SiriusXM show Tuesday, with Stern asking Cohen: “What is it about Anderson Cooper that keeps you from falling in love with him?”

Cohen replied, “Listen… it’s not what our relationship is based on. We’re just friends. That’s not a part of it.

“At this point, we know each other too well. We’re not attracted to each other in that way.”

He insisted, “He’s a handsome guy. We’re not in that place.”

During the interview, Cohen also spoke about those headlines regarding his drunken CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast with Cooper.

The holiday special saw him diss Ryan Seacrest and his ABC NYE broadcast, something he has since said he regrets. He also ranted about New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and called the latest Journey lineup “fake” without Steve Perry.

Cohen told Stern: “I will not be shamed for having fun on New Year’s Eve. That’s why I’m there. That’s why they bring me there.

“Booze started kicking in around 11:30, so everyone’s focusing on kind of the last 45 minutes or hour that we were on the air. I kicked in high gear with 45 minutes left. So we had done 15 interviews before that point you know. I won’t be shamed for it. I had a blast. Anderson had a blast. We left and we were like, ‘That was fun. What a fun New Year’s Eve.’”

Finally, he added, “Now, I make no apologies for my drinking on New Year’s Eve.”