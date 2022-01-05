Milo Ventimiglia said that the internet’s reaction to the viral photo of himself wearing short shorts is not what he expected.

The “This Is Us” actor appeared on last night’s episode of “The Tonight Show” where he spoke about the viral photo that trended in 2021, which he has since commented on calling his shorts a “normal length.”

READ MORE: Milo Ventimiglia Says Attention Over Short Shorts Was ‘A Little Uncomfortable’

“That was so much—I really had no idea,” he told Jimmy Fallon, revealing that is was the “best leg day” of his life. “So, when I work out, I’m with my trainer Jason Walsh, and we’re just you know, kind of meatheads, throwing around a lot of weight. And when I work out, I kind of pull my shorts up. So, when I left the gym and the photograph got taken and then it went bananas—it went crazy. Literally crazy. Like broke the internet crazy.”

Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC

Fans went off about the paparazzi photo.

“And they’re like, ‘Oh my god, Milo wears short shorts, it’s the summer of short shorts,'” he continued. “There’s all these articles about Milo and his short shorts. And I’m just like, guys they were actually really normal length. I just have, kind of meaty thighs, and I pulled them up and I walked out, and they stuck.”

READ MORE: Milo Ventimiglia Joins Scott Patterson’s Podcast For A ‘Gilmore Girls’ Reunion

The 44-year-old star previously addressed the photo last May by posting his own close up shot of the shorts on Instagram with the caption, “Ride em high kids.” Shortly after, he told “The Talk” that everyone “hoots and hollers” for his shorts.