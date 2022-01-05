Whoopi Goldberg called in to “The View” Wednesday to give fans an update on her health after she tested positive for COVID-19.

Goldberg, who has been replaced by Joy Behar on the show for the time being, explained how the diagnosis was “a shock” because she’s triple vaccinated.

Explaining how someone she’d been around had tested positive for the virus, Goldberg said of her diagnosis: “They sent people to test me and it was like, ‘we’re not sending [crews] to your house because you have corona.’”

She said the show’s protocols might not be “convenient,” but they were definitely “really important.”

Urging everyone to get vaccinated, Goldberg said that “while the vaccine doesn’t stop” you from getting COVID-19, “it’s not happening at the same rate as it was happening when people were dying.”

She added of the new variants, “Unless everybody gets vaccinated this is what we’re going to be facing for the next little while.”

Goldberg, who is expected to be back on the show Monday, explained how she’s lucky to live in a really nice house, sharing how her family was all there but in separate parts with the doors closed.

She also pointed out that COVID doesn’t care about your politics or how much money you have so it just comes down to you as a person doing the right thing amid the ongoing pandemic.

Despite her pneumonia battle a couple of years ago, Goldberg said she’s feeling ok and is lucky to be well and has been eating lots of “nice food” and opening Christmas presents.