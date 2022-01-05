Identical twins Brittany and Cynthia Daniel share everything, even when it comes to fertility.

“Sweet Valley High” star Brittany revealed in an interview with People that her baby girl was conceived with an egg from her sister.

“We are so intertwined,” said the 45-year-old mom. “Everything that’s hers is mine and everything that’s mine is hers.”

Her sister Cynthia echoed the sentiment, adding, “I saw it as such a simple gift I could give to her. I know Brittany would do it in a split second for me. And we’ve always shared everything, so why not this?”

Brittany overcame a battle with stage IV non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma which left her with fertility complications. When her sister heard of the trouble, she didn’t hesitate to volunteer her own egg and on Oct. 24, Brittany and her husband Adam Touni gave birth to their daughter, Hope.

The success came after three failed in vitro fertilization (IVF) attempts where Brittany began to lose hope.

“I thought I might have to wrap my head around not being a mom in this lifetime,” she recalled. “I fought so hard to get there, and I was so scared it wasn’t going to happen.”

The twins played sisters onscreen on “Sweet Valley High” for two decades, but their lives diverged slightly after the show ended in 2003.

Brittany continued her career and even featured in the film “White Chicks” and on the TV series “The Game”, while Cynthia focused on her family. She married her husband “Yellowstone” actor Cole Hauser and had three children: Ryland, 17, Colt, 13, and Steely, 8, together.

“I always thought I’d be the first to get married and start a family,” admitted Brittany. “But I was serious about my career, and I was having a good time.”

The change in life trajectory came when the actress was diagnosed with cancer in 2011 and overcame her diagnosis after a painful process of chemotherapy.

“I remember thinking that I had a new lease on life,” she said. “I was ready to find a partner and have a child.”

Reflecting on her newfound motherhood, Brittany said, “It’s better than I ever thought it could be. My sister made my dreams come true.”