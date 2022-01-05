Click to share this via email

Steven Spielberg’s daughter, Sasha Spielberg, is engaged to Harry McNally.

The news was announced by famous restaurateur Keith McNally on Tuesday via Instagram. Keith shared a photo of Harry and Sasha cozying up to each other.

“When Harry (McNally) proposed to Sasha (Spielberg) on New Year’s Eve, she said yes!” Keith captioned the post.

Sasha, 31, is one of renowned filmmaker Steven’s seven children. Her siblings are Jessica Capshaw, 43, Max Spielberg, 36, Theo Spielberg, 33, Sawyer Spielberg, 29, Mikaela George Spielberg and Destry Allyn Spielberg, both 25. Sasha’s mother is Kate Capshaw.

Sasha is an actress and musician, known by her stage name Buzzy Lee.

She has released five musical projects and has played roles in 13 movies, including “The Post” and”Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”.