Macaulay Culkin is not a big fan of WWE’s current product, but wishes he got into the wrestling business earlier on.

Culkin caught up with Freddie Prinze Jr. for the latter’s “Wrestling with Freddie” podcast on iHeart. The “Home Alone” star dished on his interest in working for the WWE creative team, something Prinze Jr. had experience with, as well as his thoughts on the WWE’s current product.

“Oh man, there were times when I wanted to, like kind of just find six months of my life at the very least just to kinda go in there and stuff,” Culkin said. “I will say I kind of regret not [writing for WWE] – now that I’m a dad I barely have time to pee at this point, you know what I mean? I just never got around to it, there was always something.

“I think the WWE has lost focus on all this. I think there is some kind of master plan – they’re bringing in all these new people. I mean, personally, I think they’re gonna sell, regardless of what they say. I think Vince doesn’t think anyone in his family can do this.”

Culkin also shared his amusing idea for a pro-wrestling character.

“I’ve always had an idea for this character called ‘The Arm,’ he’s just got one, strong arm,” Culkin explained. “He does all of his moves with this one arm and the other arm just doesn’t do anything – no effect. And it’s like ‘Oh god, the arm!’”