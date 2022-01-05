Selena Gomez is looking forward to getting older.

On July 22, the “Only Murders in the Building” star will be turning 30, and in a new interview with People, she shared why she’s “excited” about hitting that milestone.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Says Wearing Makeup As A Child Star ‘Messed’ With Her Mental Health

“I love growing up,” she said. “When I was younger, I was scared of it, and I thought by now my life would look so different. But now I’m like, ‘Wow, this is not what I ever expected, and I couldn’t be more thrilled.’ I’ve stopped caring about what people have to say, and that’s been wonderful.”

Gomez is also about to star in “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”, the fourth and final film in the franchise, and she said that it feels “bittersweet” to be saying goodbye.

“I’m a little sad,” she said. “But we’ve had a great time. I was 20 when we did the first film, and now I’m about to be 30, so it’s pretty wild. A lot has changed for me in a lot of good ways.” READ MORE: Selena Gomez’s Tattoo Artist Shares Picture Of Her Gorgeous New ‘Watercolour’ Rose Back Tattoo

As for “Only Murders int he Building,” Gomez has already started shooting the second season of the hit mystery-comedy series.

“It’s not what you’d expect,” she teased. “There’s a lot of new things happening, but I’m still with the old guys [Steve Martin and Martin Short] having a good time.”

Also joining the cast this season is her longtime friend Cara Delevingne.

“She and I recently had our first day shooting, and we had a blast,” Gomez said. “It was so much fun. Cara and I have only done one thing together, and it was when we were really young, like 17, so it’s exciting to work with her again.”