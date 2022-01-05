David Arquette is missing his daughter more than ever.

He admitted on the Jan. 5 episode of “Live With Kelly and Ryan” that while he spent the holidays with his two sons, Charlie, 7, and Gus, 4, he couldn’t see his daughter Coco.

“Holidays are so fun. I have two kids, 4 and 7, and my daughter Coco she was unfortunately with her mom, but the 4 and 7-year-old — Charlie and Gus — Christmas with little kids like that, it’s just hilarious,” he said of his two sons who he shares with wife Christina McLarty, via People.

“It’s really sad I wasn’t able to see Coco, but she was quarantined and didn’t want to travel for the holidays,” he continued. “But we’re going to make it up, she’s here now and I can’t wait to see her.”

Arquette shares his 17-year-old daughter with his ex-wife Courteney Cox.

Reflecting on more happier news about his daughter, the proud parent commented on his daughter plans to follow in her parents’ footsteps.

“She’s going to college, I’m so proud of her,” he praised. “She’s going to study singing and acting and it’s just amazing how fast they grow up.”

The happy dad even congratulated Coco on her acceptance in a throwback pic on Instagram.

“Congratulations Coco!!! She got accepted to a wonderful college and I couldn’t be more proud of her and the person she has become. I love you,” he wrote.