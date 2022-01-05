Click to share this via email

Kelly Clarkson is kicking off 2022’s “Kellyoke” segment on an inspirational note.

Clarkson had everyone singing along as she performed Rod Stewart’s “Forever Young”.

As per Billboard, Stewart’s 1988 hit was an updated version of Bob Dylan’s 1974 song where Stewart changed to lyrics in honour of his kids.

“Whatever road you choose, I’m right behind you win or lose / Forever young,” he sings.

Clarkson has already covered “Another Day In Paradise” by Phil Collins and Hall & Oates’ “You Make My Dreams (Come True)” this year.