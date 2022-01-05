Travis Barker did not get Adele’s memo.

Barker sat down with his drum kit on Tuesday for a thumping cover of Adele’s “Easy On Me”. The Blink-182 drummer posted a 30-second clip of him jamming out along to Adele’s chart-topper. The performance had Barker’s instruments screaming “take it easy on me” as he snapped a drumstick at the end of the video.

“Was that a stick break at the end?” his “My Ex’s Best Friend” collaborator Blackbear asked in the comments section, per Billboard.

Kourtney Kardashian, Barker’s beau, dug the cover enough to leave a heart emoji.

Adele released “Easy On Me” on Oct. 15 as the lead single for her fourth studio album, 30. The song topped charts in more than two dozen countries and led Billboard‘s Global 200. “Easy On Me” has a pending nomination for British Single at the 2021 Brit Awards.