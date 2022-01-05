Chris Noth is getting scrubbed out of “Sex and the City” successor “And Just Like That…”

Footage of Noth’s character in a scene with Sarah Jessica Parker’s has been scrapped from the revival’s season finale, according to TVLine. That scene will not see the light of day on streaming service, HBO Max.

READ MORE: Woman Accuses ‘Sex And The City’ Actor Chris Noth Of Groping

The decision to can Noth’s appearances follows accusations of sexual assault by multiple women. Noth, who has denied the allegations against him, has since been dropped from “The Equalizer” and those who represent him.

An HBO Max spokesperson declined to comment when approached by the publication.

READ MORE: Chris Noth Accused Of Sexual Assault By A Third Woman

Noth appeared on all six seasons of “Sex and the City” where he portrayed Mr. Big in a recurring capacity or guest role. He had a starring role in the subsequent two movies.