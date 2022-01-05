Chris Hemsworth is arguably one of Hollywood’s fittest stars and now he is helping his fans also get in top shape.

Through his holistic health and wellness app Centr, 1000 people can win a lifetime membership. All non-members have to do is sign up for a free four week trial here to be entered in the competition.

The “Thor” star started the app with his personal trainer Luke Zocchi.

“This is the team that helps me live the way I want to live, and be the best I can be. With Centr, I’m able to share that with people all over the world. And now, we’re sharing that for a lifetime. This is about living healthier and happier for the long-term,” Hemsworth said in a statement.

In a new video, Hemsworth and Zocchi gave fans a 10 minute workout using bodyweight that can be done from your living room.

Competition winners will also get access to exclusive perks like three Zoom sessions with Centr experts, early access to new workouts, recipes and meditations and a priority support team for their lifetime journey.

Sign up to Centr by Jan. 14 to win.