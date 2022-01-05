Tyler Perry’s iconic character Madea may be making a career change.

The director shared what seems to be a hilarious teaser for his upcoming “A Madea Homecoming” film on his Instagram on Jan. 5.

He captioned the post: “After many years Ma-delle releases her new album, 90. Tune in for a very special interview with Oprah where she talks about her divorce and the new album. She will even perform her new single, Go Hard On Me, and her oldie but goodie, Hellur. NETFLIX!!”

The post featured a faux-motional photo of Madea, seemingly moonlighting as the musician “Ma-delle”, in the style of Adeles’ 30 album cover.

The second photo was a photoshopped image of the Oprah interview Adele did to promote the album – but featuring “Ma-delle” in place of Adele. Oprah and Adele famously matched outfits for the special – a fact the host confirmed in the comments of the post.

“HellURRRRRR. It’s ME. I’m ready for our sit down convo,” Oprah wrote. “Need to know what you’ll be wearing so I can coordinate colours and set background.

Have your people call my people.”

“Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming” is currently set to come out on Netflix in 2022.