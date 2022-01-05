Betty White’s wishes for a private funeral are set to go ahead.

While fans would have loved to pay respects to the “Golden Girls” icon a private ceremony is being planned for White who died at 99 years old on Dec. 31.

“The arrangements are being handled privately and that was Betty’s wish,” White’s friend and agent Jeff Witjas told People. “As in life, she never wanted people to make a fuss over her.”

READ MORE: James Corden Pays Emotional Tribute To Betty White, Reveals The Very Special Gift She Once Gave Him

For those not invited and who want to honour White, donations can be made to The Los Angeles Zoo, Tree People, Monterey Bay Aquarium, Wildlife Learning Center, Actors and Animals for Others, The Aquarium of the Pacific and Guide Dogs For the Blind.

White avidly campaigned for animal rights and was made an honourary zookeeper by the Los Angeles Chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers.

“If someone has a desire to do something in her honour, you can support or donate to one or more of her favourite charities or even donate to a local animal charity of your choice,” he said.

READ MORE: Betty White’s Last Word Was Her Late Husband’s Name, Says Friend And Co-Star Vicki Lawrence

White died weeks shy of her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

“I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much,” Witjas said last week. “I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband, Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”