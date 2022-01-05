Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey, Kelly McCreary as Dr. Maggie Pierce and Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey

With COVID-19 numbers on the rise with the Omicron variant, TV shows are hitting the pause button on production.

Deadline reports “NCIS” will put a hold on production after a staff member tested positive on set, while “NCIS: LA” is delaying production until February as a precaution.

On NBC’s end, “Grey’s Anatomy”, “Station 19” and “The Rookie” are halting production for at least a week, according to TVLine. The decision was made out of caution and not as a result of any outbreaks on set.

The virus is wreaking havoc on many TV sets, with one source telling Deadline, “It’s a mess, people keep getting Covid.”

Studios like Universal Media Studios, Warner Bros. TV, CBS Studios and Netflix have been trying to avoid delaying production for long periods and only suspending production incrementally for a day or two according to the report.

