Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard are “taking time apart.”

After getting wed in March 2018, the model and NFL wide receiver decided to split.

“They have been rocky for a while now and are taking time apart,” a source tells E! News.

READ MORE: Tiffany Haddish Delivers Hilarious Speech At Chanel Iman’s Wedding, Apologizes To Pastor For Cursing Mid-Toast

US Weekly confirmed that Shepard filed for divorce in June 2021.

“They are going to try and remain civil and friendly towards each other,” an insider told the outlet.

The couple first met at a party in 2016, then welcomed daughters Cali in Aug. 2018 and Cassie in Dec. 2019.

READ MORE: Chanel Iman Marries Sterling Shepard In Stunning Los Angeles Ceremony

“They are trying to work out their plan on how they will co-parent their daughters peacefully,” the source told E!.

ET Canada has reached out for comment.