Charlize Theron has some words for 2022.
The actress kicked off the new year with a rare pic of her sleeping alongside her youngest daughter August, 9.
“New year, same energy,” Theron captioned the picture. “C’mon 2022, don’t be a b**ch.”
August’s face was shielded by an eye mask.
“Omg I got xander that eye mask massager thing for Xmas,” January Jones commented.
“Nice eye shades, auggie!” Chelsea Handler added, while Lindsay Lohan said, “Wow love this so much ❤️.”
A second photo showed off Theron’s four dogs lounging next to the fireplace.
Theron adopted August in 2015 and daughter Jackson, 10, in 2012.
She recently shared another picture with both daughters as they hit the ski slopes at Christmas time.