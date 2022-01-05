Meghan McCain isn’t going to let others comment on her body in 2022.

The former “The View” co-host called out “toxic” people for talking about her body.

“It continues to be bizarre to me so many pundits and comedians with big platforms are so triggered by my body and spend so much time and energy talking about it. And it’s multiple people,” she wrote on Twitter.

Adding, “Teenage girls are literally killing themselves over our toxic culture towards women bodies.”

“I thank God I never ended up with an eating disorder or worse given the amount of bulls**t I’ve experienced publicly since I was 20,” she continued in since-deleted tweets as per People.

“I’m one of the lucky ones. But is there any thought of how it can impact impressionable young women and fans?” more of the deleted tweets said. “There is a mental health crisis savaging teenage girls right now — and when you call me obese, or do ‘comedic’ sketches, think of what message it sends to them, not me.”

McCain, who is mom to daughter Liberty Sage, 15 months, expressed how bringing up her weight can affect children.

“I have a young daughter now and the poison so many of you put out about how women should look is A CRISIS killing American women, literally,” she said.