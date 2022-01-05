Benji Madden is looking back on seven years of marriage with his wife, Cameron Diaz. Madden took to Instagram to pen a sweet tribute to his wife and gush over their family, one he says he “always dreamed” of having.

“Today 7 years married ❤️ Always dreamed of having a family like this. Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional equally filled with passion and depth,” the former Good Charlotte guitarist wrote. “Calling it a Honeymoon doesn’t cover it. Real life. The only real challenge we have is making time go slower cause life goes by fast in the happy lane, Always and forever knowing we are home @camerondiaz Happy Anniversary I love you!❤️❤️❤️.”

Diaz and Madden tied the knot in a secret ceremony in 2015, and three years later, Diaz confirmed that she had retired from acting. They welcomed their daughter, Raddix, 2, in late 2019.

In March, Diaz spoke with Yahoo Finance Presents about how her outlook on life changed and her priorities shifted after she and her husband welcomed their little girl.

“It’s just a different time in my life now,” she explained. “Now I’m here and this is the most fulfilling thing that I’ve ever done in my life. [To] have a family and be married and have our little nucleus of a family. It’s just completely the best thing. So I can’t give…I don’t have what it takes to give making a movie what it needs to be made. All of my energy is here.”

Diaz — whose last role was in the 2014 remake of “Annie” — confirmed during a March 2018 interview with Entertainment Weekly that she had retired. Since then, she hasn’t shied away about how she’s found “peace” since closing that chapter of her life.

“I just decided that I wanted different things out of my life,” Diaz told Gwyneth Paltrow in August 2020. “I had gone so hard for so long, working, making films, and it’s such a grind. And I didn’t make any space for my personal life. And then I decided to stop making movies and really focus on my personal life, my personal relationships with my family, my friends. And then Benji and I met each other and we got married pretty much immediately because we both knew that we both had to do it.”

For more on Diaz’s life with Madden, watch the video below.

MORE FROM ET:

Cameron Diaz Explains Why She’s Not Attracted to Her Husband’s Twin

Cameron Diaz Gives Dating Advice — and Drew Barrymore Approves

Cameron Diaz’s Husband Benji Madden Praises Her in Birthday Tribute