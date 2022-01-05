Gordon Ramsay has no plans on slowing down.

The celebrity chef still plans on cooking up new shows on top of his enterprise.

Speaking with the Thrillest ahead of his upcoming cooking competition “Next Level Chef”, Ramsay addressed the possibility of stopping “Hell’s Kitchen” after the 21st season.

“Can I keep going? I got consumed in this business in my early 40s. And then, how do I claw time back to become super strong and fit? I started taking up triathlons and I did my first Ironman at the age of 43 in Hawaii. And so now at 55, I’m fit as a fiddle. And I can go for another 30 seasons,” he said.

“Trust me. You have not seen the end of me. Do not underestimate the power of an old man,” Ramsay added laughing.

So what could be Ramsay’s future? Perhaps a collab with fellow celebrity chef Bobby Flay.

“I’d make him cook off with me first and I know I would cook him under the table, head start included,” he said before teasing, “Bobby, I’m waiting!”