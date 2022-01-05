Click to share this via email

Joanna and Chip Gaines have come a long way since their 2012 “Fixer Upper” audition tape.

Ahead of their new show “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” on their Magnolia Network, the two released what they submitted to HGTV.

The tape shows the couple in Waco, Texas where they ran their house flip business.

“We’ve got to come in and figure out what’s wrong with the property and fix it, and then with my wife’s eye for design, she’ll come in and really make this a perfect case scenario,” Chip said in the clip.

“Do you think our on-camera chemistry is coming out,” Chip later joked.

Joanna also gave a tour of the original Magnolia store.

The two would go on to make their television debut on HGTV in 2013.