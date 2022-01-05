Click to share this via email

Hilary Duff is heading to “The Bachelor” but it isn’t for love.

The “Lizzie McGuire” alum is set to be a special guest host of the first group date of Clayton Echard’s season.

In newly released pics, Duff is lovely in a white tank, jeans and clogs paired with gold hoop earrings.

Contestants will have to plan a “dream Beverly Hills birthday party” on the Jan. 10 episode.

According to a synopsis, the party takes a turn “when one woman is more interested in spending time with Clayton than the kids.”

Comedian and writer Ziwe Fumudoh is also on hand for the second group date to help find the relationship red flags.

And the episode will only get more intense as “a major storm brews heading into the cocktail party when a shocking secret about a woman who already has a rose is revealed.”