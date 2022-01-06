Click to share this via email

Elmo is addressing that 2004 “Sesame Street” clip that recently resurfaced and has since gone viral.

The beloved “Sesame Street” character can be seen criticizing Zoe in the vid for giving her pet rock, Rocco, the last oatmeal raisin cookie when it’s his favourite.

The clip was taken from the episode titled “Elmo feels he’s treated unfairly by Rocco”, with Elmo asking Gabi (played by Desiree Casado) for his fave snack, only to be told that was her last one.

As he then said he’d take the one on the table, Zoe said that one was reserved for Rocco.

Elmo snapped at Zoe: “How? How is Rocco going to eat that cookie, Zoe? Tell Elmo. Rocco doesn’t even have a mouth. Rocco is just a rock. Rocco is not alive.”

there are tears in my eyes y’all my stomach hurting pic.twitter.com/bbkF9yDZLf — cheye (dr.booty) (@wumbooty) January 4, 2022

A Twitter user shared the hilarious video this week, with it clearly grabbing the attention of Elmo himself, who revealed where his and Zoe’s relationship stands today.

Elmo tweeted: “Don’t worry everybody! Elmo and Zoe practiced sharing and are still best buds forever! Elmo loves you Zoe! Ha ha ha!”

Don't worry everybody! Elmo and Zoe practiced sharing and are still best buds forever! Elmo loves you Zoe! Ha ha ha! Elmo doesn't want to talk about Rocco. — Elmo (@elmo) January 5, 2022

However, it seems his relationship with Rocco the rock still isn’t the best.

He then posted, “Elmo doesn’t want to talk about Rocco. Has anybody ever seen a rock eat a cookie? Elmo is just curious.”