Ralph Macchio got to take home the ultimate prop.

On Wednesday night, the “Cobra Kai” star appeared on Global’s “The Late Show”, and talked to host Stephen Colbert about getting to keep the iconic car from the original “Karate Kid” movies.

Fans of the series will remember the 1947 Ford Super Deluxe Convertible, on which Pat Morita’s Mr. Miyagi had Macchio’s Daniel do his “wax on, wax off” technique in the first film, teaching him an important karate skill without Daniel realizing it.

As Macchio explained to Colbert, he had hinted through the first two films in the series that he really wanted to own the car.

“Columbia Pictures at the time, when ‘The Karate Kid III’ came out, that day it was at my house,” the actor said, adding that the same car is featured in “Cobra Kai”.

Macchio insisted that he doesn’t charge a rental fee to the TV show’s production to use the car, “But they got it all fixed up for me. It’s awesome.”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.