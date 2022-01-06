Penélope Cruz chats to Ellen DeGeneres about her special friendship with “sister” Salma Hayek on her show Thursday.

Cruz explains how Hayek took her under her wing when she first arrived in Hollywood, and shares her love for Hayek’s owl Kering.

When asked if she’s met the owl, Cruz replies: “Yes, of course. I love the owl. When she told me she had one I was blown away because when I was little my grandmother had a neighbour who had an owl and I was really scared, but always wanted to go and see her.

“[Salma] invites us to feed the owl with these little rats.”

As DeGeneres points out that Hayek’s house is also haunted, Cruz then says she didn’t know that but isn’t surprised, as something spooked her in the middle of the night when she first stayed there.

“When I [went] to L.A. the first time we didn’t know each other, only on the phone.” She explains how she had a return ticket to make a movie the first time she visited, and was only planning to be there for two months.

She tells DeGeneres, “I didn’t know anyone here and she picked me up from the airport and she said, ‘You’re not going to the hotel, you’re coming to my house because this is hard at the beginning and you’re going to feel very lonely.’ So she took me to her house. That’s why now we’re like sisters.

“I ended up also sleeping in her room because I was scared. On top of that in the middle of the night she says that I was holding her hand because I was afraid. I don’t know, I was dreaming.

“It was amazing that somebody I really didn’t know… She told me, ‘Whether you want to or not, you don’t know me but you’re coming to my house.’ From Day 1 she’s been like that with me.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Cruz discusses the Spanish New Year’s Eve tradition involving grapes that has her stressed over her kids.