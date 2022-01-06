Oliver Hudson got up to some trouble as a teenager.

Appearing Wednesday morning on “Live with Kelly and Ryan”, the star of “The Cleaning Lady” talked about the time he got arrested as a teen and his dad Kurt Russell got the call.

“I did get arrested when I was 16 years old. It was a crazy story ’cause they had to call the parents, and they said, ‘What’s your dad’s name?’ and I said, ‘Oh my God. Kurt Russell,'” he said. “They’re like, ‘No, kid, what’s your dad’s name?’ And I said, ‘It’s Kurt Russell.'”

Hudson recalled, “They started fighting over who was gonna make the phone call. It was crazy.”

“When Kurt gets that phone call, is he upset or is he understanding? Is he the Kurt I fantasize that he is?” co-host Kelly Ripa asked.

“Yes, he is. He is,” Hudson told her. “Look, we were stupid. We had paintball guns. We were doing dumb things, as kids do. He understood what it was like for him when he was the age; he did stupid stuff as well. But he was not a happy dad, let’s just say that.”

Hudson talked about the same story back in 2018 during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, and at the time told Kimmel, “My punishment was to shoot up my Honda Prelude with blue leather interior. I had to shoot up my car, dent it up, and drive that for the rest of my existence.

“His philosophy is, I know what I did was wrong, right? So why ground me? So at point-blank range you’re going to destroy your car and you’re going to have to drive it for the rest of however long you own this car.”