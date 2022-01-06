Eric Stonestreet’s Photoshop skills aren’t bad.

The “Modern Family” star poked fun at his former co-star and close friend Jesse Tyler Ferguson on Instagram Wednesday after Ferguson shared a throwback snap of himself posing against a wall.

The fresh-faced young star strikes a serious pose for the camera in the snap and jokes in the caption that it was taken before the pandemic two years ago.

Stonestreet clearly saw this as too good of an opportunity to pass up to show off his Photoshop skills.

He wrote, “Miss you @jessetyler.”

Fans found the exchange hilarious, with Octavia Spencer commenting, “😂😂😂😂😂.”

Ferguson wasn’t having any of it, writing in the comments section: “Fake news.”

Ferguson’s husband of nearly nine years, Justin Mikita, found the original pic adorable, writing: “What a cutie.”

Stonestreet’s latest work of art comes after he clapped back at those suggesting he looked “too old” to be engaged to his fiancée Lindsay Schweitzer.

Giving his wife-to-be a whole new look, the actor wrote: “Apparently a lot of people think I look too old, as a 49-year-old man, to be engaged to my almost-42-year-old fiancée.

“Look, she can’t help that she looks so great at 42 and I can’t help that I apparently look like her grandad so, I fixed it for everyone.”