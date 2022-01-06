John Mayer is one of the many celebrities who has recently tested positive for COVID. Late Wednesday night, the band Dead and Company took to Instagram to share the news of the 44-year-old musician’s condition.

“Today, just prior to leaving for Mexico, per his physician, @JohnMayer tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to perform at the upcoming ‘Playing in the Sand’ event in Riviera Cancun January 7-10,” the post reads.

Mayer has been playing guitar for the group for years. Dead and Company added that the weekend of performances in Mexico will now include appearances by Dos Hermanos con Amigos as well as “special guests and sit ins including @MissMargoPrice and others.”

“We came down here to have fun. Unfortunately some of our brothers cannot make it but fun is what we’re going to have,” Bobby Weir said in a statement.

The post did not share how Mayer is doing or whether or not he is experiencing symptoms along with his diagnosis. Back in August, Dead and Company announced a vaccine mandate for concert goers at their shows.

“We care so much about everyone involved in making this tour happen & all of you attending, so we will be requiring proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result within 48 hrs of your event to attend select dates of the tour,” the band shared at the time.

