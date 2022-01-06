Doing your own stunts can be dangerous business, as Jessica Chastain learned on “The 355”.

On Wednesday, the actress appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden”, alongside co-star Penelope Cruz, and she talked about the injury that sent her to the hospital.

“We made it for a fraction of the cost of what it would normally be and we are the owners of the film,” Chastain said of getting the film together by personally calling up co-stars Cruz, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger, and Fan Bingbing.

But because of the lower budget, the actresses had to do more of their own stunts, which prompted Corden to ask, “You must have gotten injured. Some of the stuff you’re doing in the film is sort of ridiculous.”

Chastain told him that she “actually had to go to the hospital,” after one stunt, with Cruz adding, “That day I was really worried.”

“I was doing a fight scene and it was on a marble floor. I misjudged. I had fallen and hit my head,” Chastain recalled. “I misjudged the distance. I heard a crack. That might be why I am the way I am today.”

“I hear a crack. Everyone stopped and looked scared, and I was a bit stunned, like, I don’t know what is happening,” she continued. “My stunt double comes up to me, she is French and doesn’t speak a lot of English, she just comes up to me and she goes, ‘I’m sorry, but I have to put it back in.’ And I’m sitting there, I’m like, ‘Put what back in? Are my brains outside of my face? What is happening?’ And I guess it was just a bruise she was pushing back in my head. I did a couple more takes because, you know, I don’t give up easy, and then I went to the hospital.”

As it turned out, it was Cruz who got Chastain to go to the hospital.

“We convinced you to go to the hospital, because she didn’t want to go. She wanted to keep going,” Cruz said. “I was like, ‘You’re going to the hospital!'”