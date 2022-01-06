Toni Cornell’s vocal chops are impressive.

On Wednesday, the 17-year-old daughter of late rocker Chris Cornell shared a video of herself at home performing a cover of a classic ballad.

In the clip, recorded on Christmas Eve, seated in front of a beautifully decorated tree, Toni strums an acoustic guitar while singing Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”.

Toni has been making strides in the music world for a while now, even appearing on “The Tonight Show” last month to perform her father’s cover of “Nothing Compares 2 U” in celebration of his two new posthumous Grammy nominations.

In 2020, Toni recorded a cover of the song “Hunger Strike”, by her dad’s band Temple of the Dog, to raise money for COVID relief.