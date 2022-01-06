Click to share this via email

In Kelly Clarkson’s latest “Kellyoke” segment she belts out a stunning Joni Mitchell cover.

The singer put her own spin on Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now”, taking the stage with her band before introducing the latest episode of her much-loved talk show.

Clarkson’s incredible vocals went well with the beloved 1966 track as she sang along to the lyrics alongside two guitarists.

It’s been an amazing year for Canadian hitmaker Mitchell, whose landmark 1971 album Blue turned 50 last summer.

The 78-year-old also debuted the first official music video for her 1971 song “River” and was honoured for a lifetime of artistic achievement at the 44th Kennedy Center Honors celebration last month.

Additionally, Mitchell’s boxed set, Archives Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) has been nominated for Best Historical Album at the 2022 Grammys, which were due to take place January 31 but have now been postponed due to what organizers called “too many risks” with the Omicron variant.