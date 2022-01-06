Hoda Kotb has tested positive for COVID-19.

The “Today” show co-anchor, who is vaccinated and has received her booster shot, is currently isolating at home. Her co-workers made the announcement on air Thursday morning.

“The reason Hoda is off, like many others, she tested positive for COVID. But Hoda tells us that she’s doing just fine and we look forward to having her back very very soon,” Craig Melvin said.

Later, the show shared the video clip of the announcement on Twitter:

Hoda Kotb has tested positive for COVID-19. She tells us she's doing just fine, and we look forward to having her back soon. pic.twitter.com/pT1VV5cqPR — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 6, 2022

Kotb responded to the tweet minutes later with an update on how she’s doing.