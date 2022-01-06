Click to share this via email

Dwayne Johnson is a big George Michael fan.

On Wednesday, the “Jungle Cruise” star shared a video on Instagram of him driving in his truck, singing along to the late pop star’s “Kissing a Fool”.

“Pick up truck rollin’ as the soul & vibe just takes over 😂🛻🎶,” the Rock wrote in the caption.

“We took a little road trip and start singing songs ~ and I start groovin’ to one of my ALL TIME FAV songs, from one of the 👑’s George Michael,” he wrote.

Johnson also praised the song as, “Beautifully written. Beautifully arranged. Beautifully performed.”

He also joked that it was, “Completely f**king ruined by DJ, singing confidently in keys the don’t exist 🤣🎙,” and added, referring to his tequila brand, “You should hear me sing when I’m drinking teremana.”

The actor is no stranger to singing, though, having performed the song “You’re Welcome” for the Disney animated film “Moana”.

Back in 2016, he revealed to USA Today that he would sip tequila while “going through the vocal ranges” in order to perform the song.