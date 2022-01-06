Click to share this via email

The search for Emile Hirsch’s wife in the upcoming film “Pursuit” begins in the thriller’s new trailer, released today.

The film also stars John Cusack who plays the crime boss father of Hirsch’s “troubled cop” character. The Lionsgate film, directed by Brian Skiba, sees Hirsch “hunt for a ruthless hacker” while “committing savage violence as he searches for his kidnapped wife.”

“Pursuit”, which also stars Jake Manley and Elizabeth Ludlow, hits theatres and on demand Feb. 18. The full trailer can be viewed above.

