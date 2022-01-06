Suni Lee is proud of her relationship.

Late last month, a TikTok user shared a tribute to the American Olympian and their relationship with football player Jaylin Smith.

“I know that Sunisa will be judged by certain eyes in the Hmong Community because her man is Black,” the TikToker wrote. “LOVE is LOVE, no matter what race or gender you are. Keep doing you QUEEN.”

Lee, a gold medallist at the 2020 Summer Games and the first Hmong American to make the U.S. Olympic team, commented on the post.

“This makes me so happy,” she wrote. “I’ve received so much hate they support me when it’s beneficial for them never when it comes to my happiness. thank you!”

Last week, Lee shared photos of herself with Smith on her Instagram account, captioning the post with a heart emoji.