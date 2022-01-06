Click to share this via email

The trailer for “Ozark”‘s fourth and final season just dropped.

Here is the official synopsis for the upcoming episodes: “Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.”

A look at what promises to be a thrilling season can be seen in the exclusive photos below:

Jason Bateman as Martin ‘Marty’ Byrde, Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde, Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde- Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Charlie Tahan as Wyatt Langmore, Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell- Photo: Steve Dietl/Netflix

Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde- Photo: Steve Dietl/Netflix

Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde, Jason Bateman as Martin ‘Marty’ Byrde – Photo: Cr. Steve Dietl/Netflix

Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell- Photo: Steve Dietl/Netflix

Jason Bateman as Martin ‘Marty’ Byrde, Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore- Photo: Steve Dietl/Netflix

Emmy Award winner Jason Bateman returns to the show, along with Laura Linney and Julie Garner, among others.

Season 4 will be released on Netflix in two parts, each consisting of seven episodes. Part 1 will be released on Jan. 21; there has yet to be a release date announced for Part 2.

Watch the official trailer above.